INDIA

Unidentified man found dead in East Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

An unidentified body of a man was found near Mayur Vihar-I metro station in East Delhi, an official said on Monday.

According to police, on Sunday a police control room call was received at Mayur Vihar police station regarding a body at Amichand chowk, near Mayur Vihar-I metro station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

The spot was also inspected by the crime and FSL teams. “Passersby were questioned about the identification of the deceased but no-one knew him.Then body of the deceased was then sent to LBS hospital and it has been preserved in mortuary,” said a senior police official.

“We have uploaded the information of an unidentified body on ZIPNET and messages were also flashed across the city. Various efforts have been made to identify the deceased but no clue has been found yet and we have initiated proceedings under section 174 CrPC,” the official added.

2023070333197

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    12 people, including six women, killed in Himachal accident

    Jay Sean changed his stage name at last minute for ‘Dance...

    Inspired by ‘Tarla’, Huma’s father introduces ‘batata musallam’ in his restaurant

    UAPA Tribunal issues notice to Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation