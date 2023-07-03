An unidentified body of a man was found near Mayur Vihar-I metro station in East Delhi, an official said on Monday.

According to police, on Sunday a police control room call was received at Mayur Vihar police station regarding a body at Amichand chowk, near Mayur Vihar-I metro station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

The spot was also inspected by the crime and FSL teams. “Passersby were questioned about the identification of the deceased but no-one knew him.Then body of the deceased was then sent to LBS hospital and it has been preserved in mortuary,” said a senior police official.

“We have uploaded the information of an unidentified body on ZIPNET and messages were also flashed across the city. Various efforts have been made to identify the deceased but no clue has been found yet and we have initiated proceedings under section 174 CrPC,” the official added.

