In a case of a hit and run, an unidentified man died after he was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle near Rajokri flyover in south Delhi and police is scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the vehicle and to know the sequence of events, an official said on Wednesday.

“On October 16, a police control room (PCR) call regarding a person lying on road, after an accident at Rajokri Flyover on national highway (NH)-8, was received at Vasant Kunj South police station following which a police team rushed to spot,” said a senior police officer.

“The man was found lying on the Rajokri flyover near the divider and his head was severely injured and there were injuries on other body parts. He was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” he said.

The body of the deceased, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, has been preserved in the hospital, the official said.

“Efforts are being made to establish the identity of the deceased and trace the offending vehicle. Investigation of the case is under progress,” he added.

