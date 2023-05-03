INDIA

Unidentified men break open cow shelter in UP, slaughter 18 animals

In a shocking incident, some unidentified people broke open a cow shelter in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district twice in 24 hours, slaughtered 18 animals and took away their meat.

Nine more animals from the same cow shelter in Lakhmipur village are missing and police suspect that they too might have been killed.

The group of 15 to 20 men who were taking the carcasses away in a pickup van also beat up three villagers who have been admitted to a hospital.

Circle Officer (City) Vikrant Trivedi said, “Remains of the slaughtered animals were found near the cow shed in Lakhmipur and also in nearby Pawas village, both under the same police station area.”

According to locals, almost 12 hours before the incident in Lakhmipur village, cattle remains were found near a farm in Pawas village of the same police station area and it is suspected that those also belonged to Lakhmipur’s cow shelter.

Vipin Kumar, the son of Pawas village head Priyanka Kumari, told reporters that Lakhmipur cow shelter had 83 cattle till Monday which came down to 56 by Wednesday. While 12 animals were slaughtered on Wednesday, six were found in Pawas village and the rest are missing, he said.

He further said that no employee stays at the cow shelter at night and the gate was locked from outside.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Kushwaha said it was a serious matter and the case was being investigated.

