Unidentified miscreants killed a Congress leader and former sarpanch by slitting his throat while he was sleeping at his farm house.

The victim was identified as Aam Singh (68). The incident took place in Mithoda village of Sivana police station in Barmer.

Officials said that the victim was found in a pool of blood on the terrace and the investigation in the case is going-on.

Police said that the unknown miscreants attacked Aam Singh with sharp weapons on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.

Police said that the assailants attacked the victim on head and neck with a sharp weapon.

“Investigation of the case has revealed that the killers have taken the gold chain and rings of the victim. More than Rs 10 lakh rupees were kept inside the Thar jeep parked in the farm house, which is safe,” police said.

Aam Singh’s elder son’s wife is a Sarpanch of Mithoda Gram Panchayat.

The victim himself had been the deputy pradhan, sarpanch and Zilla Parishad member.

