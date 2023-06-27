Uncategorized

Unidentified miscreants slit throat of Congress leader in Rajasthan

NewsWire
0
0

Unidentified miscreants killed a Congress leader and former sarpanch by slitting his throat while he was sleeping at his farm house.

The victim was identified as Aam Singh (68). The incident took place in Mithoda village of Sivana police station in Barmer.

Officials said that the victim was found in a pool of blood on the terrace and the investigation in the case is going-on.

Police said that the unknown miscreants attacked Aam Singh with sharp weapons on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.

Police said that the assailants attacked the victim on head and neck with a sharp weapon.

“Investigation of the case has revealed that the killers have taken the gold chain and rings of the victim. More than Rs 10 lakh rupees were kept inside the Thar jeep parked in the farm house, which is safe,” police said.

Aam Singh’s elder son’s wife is a Sarpanch of Mithoda Gram Panchayat.

The victim himself had been the deputy pradhan, sarpanch and Zilla Parishad member.

2023062730360

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt to release Tur from buffer stock to augment supplies