An unidentified person has been impersonating Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and asking for financial help from the people, the Vice President Secretariat said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Vice President’s Secretariat cautioned the general public against a person who is impersonating as the vice president and sending “WhatsApp messages soliciting help and financial assistance from the mobile telephone number 9439073183.”

“There is a possibility that such fake messages could emanate from more numbers,” it said, adding that the impersonator has sent such WhatsApp messages to several VIPs.

The VP’s Secretariat has alerted the officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs after the issue was brought to the Vice President’s notice.

20220423-235403