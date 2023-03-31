INDIA

Unidentified woman’s body found near toll plaza in Gurugram

NewsWire
0
0

The body of an unidentified woman was recovered near the Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram on Friday afternoon, police said.

Police said the reason for the death of the woman, who appeared to be in her early 30s, will be known after investigations.

A passerby who spotted the body informed the Kherki Daula police station.

“No identification papers or injury marks were found on the body. Prima facie, it appears to be a natural death,” Kherki Daula SHO Rajender Kumar told IANS.

“We are scanning the CCTV footage of the nearby spot to know whether she was murdered or it was a natural death and if we found anything suspicious, action will be taken as per the law,” he said.

The body has been sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

20230331-220806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tamil Nadu’s oxygen allocation increased to 650 MT daily

    Upholding Fair Play: From Hockey India to other sports bodies, Delhi...

    Odisha slashes bus fares following reduction of taxes on diesel

    Twitter suspends Koo’s user query account