Unidentified youth found hanging from tree in UP

A youth, in his early thirties, has been found hanging from a tree in a graveyard behind Mandi Samiti in Khekra area Baghpat district.

A police team, on getting ionformation, rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to a nearby hospital.

Circle officer, Khekra, Vijay Chaudhary, said that the exact reason behind the death of the victim is yet to be ascertained and the case is being probed from all possible angles.

He added, “Police recovered a suicide note from the spot. The victim’s identity is yet to be ascertained. Further details can be revealed after the autopsy report is received.

