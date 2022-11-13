The MCD elections will be a different ball game this time as not only the erstwhile three civic bodies have been merged into one, but the number of wards has also been reduced. In such a situation, this election is posing a big challenge not only for the political parties but also for the candidates.

What changed from delimitation

In May this year, the Central government merged North Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi Municipal Corporations into one. This means now Delhi will have only one mayor instead of three. Being the only one, the mayor will have more power than before. Apart from this, as per the new delimitation draft, the number of wards has also been reduced.

Earlier there were a total of 272 seats in all the three municipal corporations – North and South Delhi had 104 councillor seats each, while East Delhi used to have 64 seats – but now after the new delimitation, it has come down to 250.

Changes in the number of wards and voters

Earlier the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was divided into three — North Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi. Due to the new delimitation, changes have also taken place in many wards. The boundaries of 22 out of 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi have been changed. The area of some wards has also increased, while that of some has decreased. Similarly, the number of voters has also changed. In some wards, the number of voters has decreased, while in many it has increased.

Due to this, Mayur Vihar Phase-1 has now become the largest ward in Delhi. Trilokpuri and Sangam Vihar are at number 2 and 3. The ward of Chandni Chowk has now become the smallest after delimitation. The special thing is that 42 seats in 250 wards are reserved under the SC quota. It means, the new delimitation has also changed the caste equation.

Challenge of political parties and candidates increased

With the new delimitation, many wards have ceased to exist, while the remaining wards have also witnessed changes in their geographical condition. This is the reason a crisis has arisen before many present councillors, that from which ward they should present their claim.

Many councillors are staking their claim for a ticket from neighbouring wards. In such a situation, the sitting councillor of that ward of the same party is not able to digest this claim. This is the reason why all parties are engaged in tackling this challenge, so that any kind of internal discord can be curbed.

BJP in power for 15 years, now AAP is also eyeing chair

Earlier, the MCD was divided into three parts – North Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi. For the last 15 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been in control of the MCD. In the last election in 2017, the BJP had won 64 wards in North Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party 21 wards and the Congress 16 wards. Similarly, in South Delhi, BJP won 70 wards, AAP 16 and Congress 12. In East Delhi, BJP won 47 wards, AAP 12 and Congress three.

Now this time the Aam Aadmi Party is eyeing to grab power in the MCD. For this, Arvind Kejriwal has entered the fray.

Every party is claiming victory

Political parties are gearing up for the MCD elections. BJP, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress have started preparations after the announcement of elections. This time, the main contest is being seen between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party. However, each party is claiming victory.

While the BJP has again claimed victory, the AAP is also leaving no stone unturned in campaigning. The Congress too says that the party has been preparing for the MCD elections for the past one year. In such a situation, it will not be easy for any party to grab power in the MCD.

Voting for the MCD elections in Delhi will be held on December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7.

