The Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 11,662.03 crore in Union Budget 2023-24, an increase of Rs 1,565.74 crore from the last fiscal.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, for the financial year 2022-2023, the budget allocated to Delhi Police was Rs 10,096.29 crore and it has been revised to Rs 11,617.59 crore for the same period.

“A total of Rs 9,808.39 crore was allocated for establishment-related expenditure in financial year 2022-23, while Rs 287 crore was incurred under the capital section for installation of CCTV security surveillance system across Delhi and procurement of various advanced equipment for law and order modernisation,” according to police.

