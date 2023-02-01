INDIA

Union Budget 2023-24: Delhi Police allocated Rs 11,662 crore

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 11,662.03 crore in Union Budget 2023-24, an increase of Rs 1,565.74 crore from the last fiscal.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, for the financial year 2022-2023, the budget allocated to Delhi Police was Rs 10,096.29 crore and it has been revised to Rs 11,617.59 crore for the same period.

“A total of Rs 9,808.39 crore was allocated for establishment-related expenditure in financial year 2022-23, while Rs 287 crore was incurred under the capital section for installation of CCTV security surveillance system across Delhi and procurement of various advanced equipment for law and order modernisation,” according to police.

20230201-173201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    21 out of 25 MLAs of Naga People’s Front join NDPP...

    ISL 2022/23: Together we have become a solid unit in attack,...

    Protest in K’taka district in support of wearing hijab in schools,...

    Delhi HC allows doctor in vacant seat of specialised course at...