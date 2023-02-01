BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Union Budget 2023-24: FM Sitharaman reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reached Rashtrapati Bhavan to call on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha.

The Finance Minister will also attend the Union cabinet meeting and then present the

Budget around 11 a.m.

Sitharaman will also lay a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the government for 2023-24.

The Finance Minister will also lay out statements of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003, on medium-term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy and on macro-economic framework.

Sitharaman will further introduce the Finance Bill 2023 in the Lower House.

