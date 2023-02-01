INDIA

Union Budget beneficial for all: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the ‘Amrit Budget’ prepared while keeping in mind every section of society.

“The seven priorities of the government towards the country and society mentioned by the Finance Minister in the Budget will benefit every section. This Budget presented in ‘Amrit Kaal’ will prove to be a milestone in the making of modern India,” he said.

The Chief Minister said based on the vision of the Prime Minister the Budget will prove fruitful in the direction of making the country the leading economy of the world.

“It is not just a Budget, but also a vision document of the ‘Amrit Kaal’ of futuristic India. This is an all-encompassing and all-inclusive Budget, giving new energy to the countrymen. It will contribute significantly in writing a new chapter of good governance, poverty alleviation, socio-economic transformation and employment generation,” he said in a statement.

Khattar said the resolve to include all sections of the society in the mainstream of development is visible in every aspect of the Budget. “The Budget is inclusive and futuristic, keeping in mind the empowerment of job professionals, youth, women and farmers. Special focus has been laid on infrastructure development, health, employment generation, housing, social welfare, farmers welfare, higher education, innovation and research, which will also be beneficial for Haryana,” he said.

“This Budget will prove to be a milestone in achieving the goal of Antyodaya. Taking inspiration from this Budget, Haryana will also prepare its Budget keeping in mind the 2.5 crore Haryana residents,” he added.

20230201-163202

