BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Union Budget disappoints farmers, rural poor: Sukhbir Badal

NewsWire
0
0

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said the Union Budget 2023-24 disappointed farmers, rural poor and youth, besides failing to do anything to revive the agricultural and the industrial sector in Punjab.

Reacting to the Budget, the SAD President said farmers were promised that their agriculture income would be doubled.

“Far from doing anything to realise this goal, the government has not ensured assured government procurement for all foodgrains on minimum support price (MSP).”

He said similarly the Union government had failed to fully implement its promise to ensure houses for all by 2022.

“Youth have also not got 16 crore jobs as promised at the rate of two crore jobs per year.”

Speaking about the Union Budget vis-a-vis Punjab, Badal said farmers were disappointed that new funds had been earmarked for diversification of crops in the state.

“This is necessary to tackle the problem of groundwater depletion. Similarly nothing was done for border farmers who are farming under adverse conditions.”

Speaking about the government thrust on millets, Badal said this would succeed only if all millet crops were procured as per remunerative MSP.

He said Punjab’s industry was going through a lean phase and the state was witnessing migration of industries to other states. “It’s unfortunate that the Union government has not done anything to incentivise industry in Punjab. Earlier also, Punjab lost out when hill states were given tax cuts.”

Badal also said it was unfortunate that no institution or major project had been given to Punjab in the Union Budget.

20230201-184402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    OneWeb intends to make global service available in 2022

    Early R&D on 6G crucial for India to take pole position...

    CII suggests slashing income tax rates in forthcoming budget

    Amazon launches IP accelerator in India to support sellers