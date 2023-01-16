BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Union budget: Long term capital gains tax likely to be rationalised

NewsWire
0
0

The government may look at rationalising long term capital gains (LTCG) tax structure in the forthcoming Union Budget for 2023-24.

As of now, shares held for more than one year attract a 10 per cent LTCG tax.

This tax was discontinued in 2005, but was reintroduced in 2018 in the Union Budget for that fiscal.

The Finance Ministry is learnt to be looking at ensuring parity between similar asset classes by rationalising the LTCG tax structure and even revising the base year for computing inflation adjusted capital gains, sources aware of developments said.

Gains from sale of immovable property and unlisted shares which have been held for more than two years, attract 20 per cent LTCG.

Government may look at rationalising tax rates and also the holding period for calculating LTCG in the forthcoming budget, sources added.

20230116-201204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Certificates of deposit issuances fell 38% on-month to Rs 51,240 cr

    PM to inaugurate NE’s biggest power plant and only greenfield airport...

    RBI reschedules MPC meet as Maharashtra shut on Lata Mangeshkar’s death

    Sign Air Transport Bubble agreement with Singapore, Malaysia: Stalin