Union Budget to usher in new era of growth and development for J&K, says BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday hailed the Union budget as a historic step for the development of J&K Union Territory.

In a statement Chugh said the Modi government has always kept in mind that there should be equitable development of Jammu & Kashmir for which the budget this time has enhanced the annual allocation by Rs 876.98 crore.

As against the allocation made of Rs 34,704 crore in the 2022-23 financial year, the budget this time has increased it to Rs 35,581 crore which reaffirms the Modi government’s commitment to ensure progress and development of the region.

He said the two proposed hydel electricity units would also go a long way in improving the economic condition of the people in J&K.

Chugh said the state governments headed by the Muftis and the Abdullahs had always ignored the interests of the Union Territory and had tried to keep the state regressive and under-developed.

Ever since Article 370 was abrogated the Modi government has taken a series of steps to rid the region of terrorism and make it a hub of tourism. He said the lost glory of J&K would be restored soon and the budget is a big step forward in that direction.

