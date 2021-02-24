The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the dissolution of the Puducherry Assembly based on the recommendation of the Lieutenant Governor.

According to senior government officials, a decision was taken during the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The development comes after Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayansamy had resigned on Monday. After the dramatic walkout by Narayanasamy and his MLAs, Speaker V.P. Sivakozhundu had announced that the Congress government had lost its majority.

Narayanasamy then drove straight to the Raj Nivas to submit his resignation to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

