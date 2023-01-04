Aiming to widen the reach of national broadcaster Doordarshan in Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-infested areas, strategic and border regions, the union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) scheme.

It will have an outlay of Rs 2,539.61 crore for up to 2025-26.

The scheme will financially support Prasar Bharati in expansion and upgradation of its broadcasting infrastructure, as well as content development.

However the most important aspect of the scheme would be to widen Doordarshan’s reach to border areas, strategically significant regions and LWE-infested areas, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told mediapersons.

