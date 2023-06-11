BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Union Cabinet to approve proposals for setting up semiconductor units as govtt modifies rules

NewsWire
0
0

Aiming to streamline the decision-making process and facilitate greater domestic production of semiconductors in the country, the Union Cabinet will now approve all proposals for setting up of semiconductor units.

The government on June 9 issued a notification to modify the programme for semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, under which all proposals will be cleared by the Union Cabinet.

Earlier, the IT Secretary had the authority to approve proposals valued up to Rs 100 crore, while the IT Minister approved the proposals valued more than Rs 100 crore.

This layered system of granting approvals has now been done away with, as the Union Cabinet will now be the only the authority to clear all such applications.

“The applications shall be appraised and evaluated individually on an ongoing basis. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will submit the applications for approval to the Union Cabinet,” the notification said.

20230611-222802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid resurgence to cause short-term disruption in credit off take: HDFC...

    Government to offload 3% stake in Coal India via OFS route

    Sustainable growth needs collective effort: Piyush Goyal

    India pips China, becomes 2nd-largest smartwatch market globally for 1st time