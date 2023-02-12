Union Berlin came from behind to end Leipzig’s unbeaten run as goals from Janik Haberer and Robin Knoche ensured a 2-1 away win in the 20th round of Bundesliga.

Leipzig started powerfully on home soil and dominated possession in the opening stage against defensively-minded Union, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Red Bulls didn’t produce a lot of chances, but still were able to break the deadlock with 24 minutes gone when Benjamin Henrichs’ long-range effort caught Union goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow flat-footed.

The visitors from the capital lacked penetration, and had to wait until the 38th minute when Sheraldo Becker forced Leipzig custodian Janis Blaswich from a tight angle.

After the break, Union assumed control as Blaswich had to be on guard to defuse Josip Juranovic’s header on target, before Haberer volleyed home a miscued clearance following a corner to restore parity at the hour mark.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts as Mohamed Simakan handled the ball inside the box, allowing Knoche to hammer the subsequent penalty into the center of the goal with 72 minutes played.

Leipzig responded with frenetic attacks, but Timo Werner’s goal was ruled offside by the video assistant referee in the 80th minute while substitutes Emil Forsberg and Yussuf Poulsen pulled wide from promising positions in the closing stages.

Union have clinched their fifth straight 2-1 victory over Leipzig.

“Of course, it’s disappointing for us. We really wanted to win against Union today. It was clear that we need patience. We effectively scored the first goal and continued to control the game. We came out of the break and had everything under control. The only thing we missed was more action in the final third,” said Leipzig coach Marco Rose.

Elsewhere, front-runners Bayern Munich reaped their third consecutive victory after easing 3-0 past Bochum.

Borussia Dortmund stay in the third position of the table after moving 2-0 past Werder Bremen.

Vincenzo Grifo’s second-half brace secured Freiburg a 2-1 comeback victory over Stuttgart.

Augsburg lost 3-1 to Mainz while Bayer Leverkusen overpowered struggling Hoffenheim 3-1.

