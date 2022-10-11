INDIA

Union Environment Minister holds meeting on air pollution with NCR states, Punjab

NewsWire
0
0

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with the Environment Ministers of Delhi, NCR states, and Punjab to review the activities being undertaken and planned by them to manage the issue of air pollution in NCR.

The meeting was held to ensure coordinated action and cooperation of all stakeholders to combat air pollution that affects Delhi NCR region. The meeting was attended by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Rajasthan minister Hemaram Choudhary, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, UP’s Dr Arun Kumar, and Punjab’s Gurmeet Singh Meet.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) made a detailed presentation on different aspects and challenges with regard to controlling air pollution in the NCR region. It enlisted the steps taken, directions and advisories issued along with the activities planned for management of air pollution during this season.

The major sectors discussed in the meeting included agricultural stubble burning, industrial pollution, pollution from diesel generator sets, vehicular pollution, electric mobility, dust from road and open areas, and dust from construction and demolition activity.

The CAQM reiterated the comprehensive policy formulated and directed for targeted short/medium/long-term action in various sectors by different agencies concerned. The magnitude of the problem was discussed in the meeting in the light of the estimated paddy straw generation figures as provided by the states.

As the issue of stubble burning is a prime concern for all stakeholders, the expansion of area under bio-decomposers as an important strategy towards in-situ stubble management was also discussed in the meeting. The states informed about the progress in the ex-situ crop residue management and activities undertaken to promote alternate usage of paddy straw as an economic resource.

CAQM shared that the Graded Response Action Plan had been revised as per the AQI values in order to make it more understandable and actionable. GRAP now works on forecasts that will help to plan and execute action better. Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi also informed about the dust control and management actions being undertaken.

20221011-232803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Woman sentenced to 20 years in jail for sexually abusing boy

    Meghachandra Singh named Manipur Congress President

    One held in Goa for possessing ‘Charas’

    Aerospace major Lockheed Martin VP calls on K’taka CM