Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the Union government is trying to ruin the development of Kerala. He said that the recently imposed control on the state’s borrowing limit indicates this.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a ceremony to distribute scholarships to the children of members of toddy tappers association.

The Chief Minister had also said that for the past seven years, the Central government was conducting research on methods to harass the state government.

He added that the reduction in borrowing limit will affect the state’s development activities.

20230528-153201