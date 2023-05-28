INDIA

Union government trying to ruin developmnet of Kerala, says CM

NewsWire
0
0

Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the Union government is trying to ruin the development of Kerala. He said that the recently imposed control on the state’s borrowing limit indicates this.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a ceremony to distribute scholarships to the children of members of toddy tappers association.

The Chief Minister had also said that for the past seven years, the Central government was conducting research on methods to harass the state government.

He added that the reduction in borrowing limit will affect the state’s development activities.

20230528-153201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cold wave condition grips Odisha, mercury dips at many places

    UP: 6 of a family killed as car rams into stationary...

    October 26 signifies sacrifices made by Indian Army, locals to win...

    ‘Artificial’ power crisis should be resolved: Congress