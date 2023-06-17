INDIA

Union Health Minister calls for coordination to tackle floods in Assam

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday stressed the need for strong coordination between the central and state health institutions for effective management of floods and any other emergencies in Assam.

Chairing a meeting with central and state health agencies to discuss health-related issues arising due to the floods ahead of the monsoon in Assam, Mandaviya assessed the arrangements put in place by the central agencies and the state government to ensure effective management of the deluge in the state.

At the virtual meeting, the minister underscored the need to keep ready critical-care equipment, oxygen, hospital beds as well as availability of clean drinking water in the flood-affected regions.

He also emphasised preventive healthcare and greater awareness among the communities regarding vector-borne and water-borne diseases.

Mandaviya urged the officials to work on a flood-management model to deal with the flood situation in Assam, which is a recurring phenomenon.

He directed them to prepare an online database listing all the important information such as availability of beds, oxygen and other health facilities to ensure efficient management of any health emergency.

Mandaviya also exhorted the officials to ensure that the health and wellness centres are well-equipped with required medicines, functioning medical equipment and other amenities.

He also directed for training of all health workers at the health and wellness centres so that they are well-equipped to provide requisite healthcare services required during emergencies.

“The ASHAs, ANMs, CHOs and others should know their roles and responsibilities for any emergency. Advance training will ensure that they are effective in providing healthcare services during flood management,” he said.

Assam Principal Secretary (Health) Avinash Joshi informed that all necessary medicines are in adequate stock.

Deputy Commissioners from the six districts — Barpeta, Kamrup, Cachar, Lakhimpur, Dima Hasao and Dibrugarh — who had joined the review meeting assured that they are regularly reviewing the preparedness to ensure effective management of the flood situation.

Mandaviya, on his part, assured all support of the Centre for flood management in Assam.

20230617-220002

