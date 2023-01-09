Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla held a high-level meeting with government officials in New Delhi on Monday to review the streamlining of infrastructure at the Delhi airport.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Rajiv Bansal; Airports Authority of India Chairman Sanjeev Kumar, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security Director General Zulfiqar Hussain, Bureau of Immigration, Delhi Police and security agencies.

In the meeting, the works done for crowd control and streamlining of infrastructure at the Delhi Airport were reviewed.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that the officials during the meeting informed that a steady ramping up of capacities had taken place since the last review meeting held on December 15, 2022.

Many important steps have been taken at the Delhi airport such as strict monitoring and revised scheduling of air slots which has reduced the incidents of bunching of flights. At the same time, to facilitate quicker immigration, additional counters have also been made functional along with posting of adequate manpower.

Baggage scanners have been increased by doubling up the capacity in domestic bay, an official said. At the same time, Delhi Police has also increased its deployment for traffic lane management.

The officials in the meeting also told the Union Home Secretary that based on the stakeholder committee assessment, the DIAL GMR has revised a modern layout plan for the immigration bay. This is likely to be completed in three months, without causing any disruptions in the present immigration clearance time.

The proposal includes setting up of documentation and biometrics booths in the walkways to avoid cluttering in the immigration bays.

Bhalla stressed on coordination to expedite the streamlining of departures and arrivals at the Delhi airport. Due to heavy rush at the Delhi airport in December 2022, passengers had to face difficulties. Therefore, facilities are being ramped up at the airport.

