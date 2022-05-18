Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday held an annual review meeting of relief Commissioners of all states on the preparedness of Monsoon season.

During the meeting, Bhalla asked the relief Commissioners to complete the preparations in hand and take lessons from the past disasters. Plans of State of Disaster Management Plans (SDMP’s) of the states and Union Territories were also discussed.

The Home Secretary instructed the relief Commissioners to keep a watch on the danger and warning levels of reservoirs and dams. Need for timely checks was also emphasised. This is a routine exercise and held annually in Delhi before the advent of the Monsoon, an official in the Home Ministry said, adding that this is being held physically after a gap of two years due to pandemic.

Earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) held a review meeting on May 13 to review the preparedness for upcoming South-West Monsoon wherein the plans of State of Disaster Management Plans (SDMP’s) of the 19 States and Union Territories were reviewed and discussion was held on ensuring functionality of State Emergency Operation Centres and District Emergency Operation Centres (DEOCs) round the clock in a year.

During the NDMA meeting, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the South-West Monsoon is likely to be normal while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already planned for pre-monsoon deployment for most vulnerable areas with respect to flooding in consultation with States and Union Territories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also held a review meeting with state Chief Ministers on the heat waves and monsoon preparedness on May 5 and directed that in view of upcoming monsoons, arrangements for monitoring the quality of drinking water need to be ensured to avoid contamination and resultant spread of water-borne diseases.

