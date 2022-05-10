INDIA

Union Home Secy reviews preparedness in view of cyclone Asani

NewsWire
0
0

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kujmar Bhalla on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness of the Central ministries, agencies and the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha in view of the impending severe cyclonic storm Asani.

During the review meeting, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the cyclonic storm is likely to reach the West Central Bay of Bengal close to Kakinada-Vishakhapatanam coasts by May 11 morning to noon, and then move along the Andhra coast (Krishna, East and West Godavari and Vishakhapatanam districts).

The cyclone would have a wind speed of 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph on the Andhra coast and 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph on the Odisha coast. Suspension of fishing operations has been suggested, the IMD officials informed Bhalla.

The NDRF officials said that nine teams have been deployed in Andhra Pradesh while seven teams have been kept on standby. Similarly, one NDRF team has been deployed in Odisha and 12 teams have been kept on standby, while in West Bengal, 12 teams have already been deployed and five have been kept on standby.

During the meeting, Bhalla directed the Central ministries and agencies to keep a regular watch on the developments and be in touch with the administrations of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha for any help.

The Visakhapatnam port has suspended operations as Asani is likely to reach the port city in Andhra Pradesh whereas IndiGo and Air Asia have suspended their flight operations from the Visakhapatnam International Airport in view of the cyclonic storm.

20220510-210603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    There can’t be illegitimate children: K’taka HC

    HC stays arrest of Akali leader Majithia in drugs case for...

    SRK announces own OTT app, Anurag Kashyap to collaborate

    School, colleges in Rajasthan to remain shut till Jan 30