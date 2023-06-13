Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday visited Bhuj Military Station to review preparedness for cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ as strong winds and turbulent seas have been witnessed in Dwarka.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an update on cyclone stating that it has intensified from an extreme to a “very severe” cyclonic storm.

It is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Thursday evening.

As a precautionary measure, the administration has relocated approximately 21,000 people from various coastal districts to temporary shelters. Despite the intensification, an ‘orange’ alert remains in effect for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts.

Wind speeds are picking up in Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka districts, and are expected to reach 65-75kmph by tomorrow.

A deserted atmosphere envelops the fisherman colony in Jakhau port, indicative of the impending landfall of the cyclone.

Various agencies, including the government of India, state government, Indian Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, and Disaster Management authorities, are working collaboratively to minimize the impact of the cyclone.

Dr Mandaviya stated that 8,000 people have already been evacuated and moved to safer locations in Kachchh, along with 1.5-2 lakh small and large animals being relocated to higher ground.

Recent updates indicate heavy rainfall at Jakhau port ahead of the cyclone’s landfall, prompting fishermen’s families to seek refuge at a primary school in Jakhau village.

Additionally, the Meteorological Centre has warned that the impact of the cyclone will extend to 12 districts in Rajasthan from June 15. Consequently, railway operations have been partially or fully cancelled for several trains plying from Rajasthan to Porbandar, Bhuj, Okha, and Gandhidham in Gujarat.

Relocation of 20,000 people

The Gujarat government of Gujarat has been actively involved in evacuation efforts, resulting in over 20,000 people being relocated from affected districts thus far. Notable numbers include 500 individuals from Junagadh district, 6,786 from Kutch, 1,500 from Jamnagar, 543 from Porbandar, 4,820 from Dwarka, 408 from Gir-Somnath, 2,000 from Morbi, and 4,031 from Rajkot.

With the cyclone’s landfall imminent, police personnel have been deployed to restrict access to the sea at Juhu Beach as a safety precaution.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced three major schemes for disaster management worth over Rs 8,000 crore. These schemes aim to expand and modernize fire services in states, reduce the risk of urban flooding in seven populous metros, and implement a National Landslide Risk Mitigation Scheme in 17 states and Union Territories.

The IMD warns of 3 to 6-meter-high tidal waves that may inundate low-lying areas of the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, urging the evacuation of such vulnerable areas. The cyclone is expected to cause extensive damage, with Gujarat’s Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Jamnagar districts likely to be the most impacted, as per the IMD’s assessment.

