Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey had to flee the protest site in Bihar’s Buxar after farmers pelted stones on his convoy on Thursday afternoon.

As per videos uploaded on social media, Choubey, after reaching the protest site, faced stiff resistance from agitating farmers, who pelted stones on him and his convoy. The situation reached such a stage when Choubey had to hurriedly move away to save himself. Police rescued him and took him to his car.

The farmers were protesting for 86 days now to seek compensation, according to the fresh circle rate, of their lands in Banarpur village under Chausa block after a thermal power company had acquired them. They turned violent after Buxar police allegedly carried out a baton charge on them in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Choubey, despite being a local MP, did not go to Banarpur village even as the farmers were protesting against the thermal power company for the last 86 days.

Following the police action in the night, where allegedly women and children were also targeted, the farmers went on rampage and set afire more than 20 vehicles, including half a dozen police vans, on Wednesday morning. The situation is currently very tense in the village.

