INDIA

Union Minister Gadkari gets Rs 10 cr extortion calls from alleged mafiosi

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has been targeted for the second time in two months, with calls from alleged mafiosi demanding extortion money, police said here on Tuesday.

The Union Minister’s office near the Orange City Hospital here received at least three calls from a person claiming to be Jayesh Poojari – two in the morning and one around noon and they informed the Nagpur police.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madane, the caller made a demand for Rs 10 crore failing which the Minister could face harm, and now the police have beefed up security around Gadkari’s home and offices here.

The call was traced to a Mangaluru-based woman working for an event management company and now the police are trying to ascertain whether she made the call or Poojari.

On January 14, the same person had made a call to Gadkari’s office, claiming he was henchman of the mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, and demanding a Rs 1 billion payout.

20230321-184202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Encounter breaks out at J&K’s Pulwama

    Pursue sport, it teaches equality: Former hockey captain Viren Rasquinha advises...

    Assam: Muslim bodies urged to maintain vigilance; verify Imams’ details

    Sonu Sood roped in as new face of Ayurvedic brand