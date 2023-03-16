INDIA

Union minister Niranjan Jyoti suffers minor injuries after truck-car collision in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti suffered minor injuries after her car met an accident with a truck in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district on Thursday night.

The minister was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries, the police stated.

According to the police, the truck driver was drunk and has been arrested.

The minister’s car was severely damaged after the fully loaded truck overturned in front of it.

The minister was in Karnataka to attend a Mahila Samellan organised by the ruling BJP, in the runup to assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters, she said, “By the grace of God, I am totally safe after a vehicle mishap in Karnataka. My driver has suffered some injuries in the accident. Please pray for his speedy recovery.”

20230317-032203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Midnapore blast: Suvendu Adhikari alleges evidence tampering in letter to Shah

    UP girl found dead under mysterious circumstances

    SC collegium recommends elevation of Justice MN Bhandari as Madras HC...

    Finally, the Evidence behind Super Ingredient for Hair Care