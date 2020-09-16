Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Union Minister of of Road Transport and Highways, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has self-isolated himself.

Gadkari took to Twitter and said, “Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested Covid-19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself.”

Gadkari urged people who had came in contact with him recently, to be careful and follow the Covid protocol.

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for Covid-19.

Before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on September 14, 17 Member of Parliament (MPs) tested positive for coronavirus in mandatory tests conducted before the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

As many as 12 MPs from the BJP, the most from any party in Lok Sabha, were found infected with the disease during the test followed by the YSR Congress’s two MPs and one each of the DMK, the Shiv Sena and the RLP.

The Lok Sabha members were tested at the Parliament House on September 13 and 14 — during a mandatory test for those attending this year’s Monsoon Session which will end on October 1.

–IANS

aks/ash