Union Minister Rai drives bullock cart on Shivratri

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, on Tuesday drove a bullock cart in Bihar’s Hajipur as part of a tradition on Maha Shivratri.

There is an age-old tradition of taking out procession in Hajipur on the occasion of Maha Shivratri festival, which is being celebrated with usual fervour and gaiety across the country.

At first, Rai reached the ancient temple Pataleshwar Nath in Hajipur in the morning and offered prayers. After that he joined the procession and drove a bullock cart.

The Union Minister also met people and congratulated them on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. He said people from different parts of Vaishali district come here to offer prayers during the festival.

He said he prayed to God to keep blessing Prime Minister Narendra Modi “as under his leadership, India will again become a Vishwa Guru (World Leader)”. He hoped the Lord Shiva will make the Prime Minister successful and fill the lives of all devotees with happiness.

Several BJP leaders and a large number of devotees were present on the occasion and chanted ‘Har Har Mahadev’ in praise of the deity.

The procession from Pataleshwar temple passes through various parts of the city and ends at Akshaywat Rai Stadium, where the best performing tableau will be rewarded. This year more than 100 tableaux are participating in this procession.

