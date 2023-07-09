Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, whose house in Imphal was vandalised and set on fire by a mob on June 16, has held the Congress responsible for the prevailing unprecedented unrest in Manipur.

Singh said that Manipur was ruled by the Congress since the very beginning up to 2017 and whatever blunders committed by them have had their fallout in the ethnic violence in the state.

“Corruption, misgovernance, lack of developmental initiatives. and improper educational system pushed Manipur to a backward place,” the Union Minister told the media in Thrissur.

Academician-turned-politician Singh, who represents the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency, the said that after coming to power, the BJP government has undertaken all out steps to develop Manipur in all sectors.

“The new education policy is being implemented and a dynamic education being provided to the young people. The BJP government has been trying to develop both the hills and valley region of the state,” said Singh, who is also the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education.

Defying curfew on June 16 night, a mob of about 500 men and women attacked the Union Minister’s residence in Imphal and burnt most of his house while the security guards and firefighters managed to control the blaze from spreading further. During the incident, Singh and his family members were not present in the house.

Singh’s house was earlier targeted on May 25 when thousands of people attempted to assemble in front of his residence, but security forces prevented them from doing so. Mobs burnt down the residences of several ministers, MLAs and leaders of different political parties in Manipur during the violence. These include Manipur’s lone woman minister Nemcha Kipgen and PWD Minister Konthoujam Govindas, Uripok MLA Raghumani Singh, Sugnoo MLA K. Ranjit Singh and Naoriya Pakhanglakpa MLA S. Kebi Devi.

On June 23, a mob burnt down a private warehouse of Manipur minister L. Susindro Meitei at Chingarel in Imphal East district. Police said the mob, comprising men and women, demanded an early solution to the ethnic conflict between Meitei and Kuki communities and accused all the ministers and MLAs of not doing enough to end the Manipur crisis.

2023070936494