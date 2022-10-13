BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri will inaugurate the three-day 5th South Asian Geoscience Conference, GEO India 2022 in Jaipur on Friday (October 14).

Organised by the Association of Petroleum Geologists (APG), over a hundred experts from India and other countries including the US and Norway will participate to discuss issues and share their experiences.

“Fossil Fuels, Decarbonisation and Changing Energy Dynamics” is the theme for the conference.

Petroleum Secretary Pankaj Jain, Director General Hydrocarbons S.C.L Das and chairman of Oil India Ltd Ranjit Rath will also be present on the occasion, said Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, Chairman of ONGC and patron of APG.

He said at a press conference that prominent policy makers, top management personnel from international oil companies and national oil companies will also be present in the programme.

