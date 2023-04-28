Union Minister of State for Tourism, Shripad Naik, has urged the people of Goa to preserve the heritage, traditions and culture of the coastal state.

Naik was speaking after inaugurating three-day Heritage festival at Saligao in north Goa on Friday where State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte was also present.

“I urge the youth to take advantage of various schemes of the government to build their future and also to preserve our heritage, traditions and culture,” the Union Minister said.

He added that the Central government has provided necessary support to the tourism sector in Goa and has sanctioned many tourism projects.

Goa has good turnover in tourism sector. There is a lot of scope in this area. Hence youth make their career in tourism,” he said.

Khaunte said that various programmes have been arranged to showcase the cultural heritage of Goa.

“These festivals provide a platform to local talent. They get the opportunity to perform and showcase their talent,” the State Tourism Minister added.

He highlighted various initiatives taken up by the state government with the help of the Union government and informed that Rs 40 crore will be spent to boost old Goa heritage sites.

He appealed to work together to keep Goa as the most preferred destination.

To boost the local ecosystem in the state, the Minister said that the state government is contemplating to celebrate all small festivals in a bigger way in the near future.

