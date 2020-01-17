Union Ministers J&K visit: Ravinder Raina thanks PM

Srinagar, Jan 18 (IANS) Hours ahead of the Union Ministers’ visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, BJP state unit chief Ravinder Raina has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking him for sending them.

The Union Ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir starting Saturday till January 24 in order to spread words about the government’s policies, particularly those taken in the last five months after the abrogation of Article 370.

According to the letter shared with the media, 38 Union Ministers will visit different districts in both the divisions of the newly-formed Union Territory starting January 18.

On the day, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will visit Samba’s Puramandal area, Ashwini Choubey will visit Samba’s Chajjwal, while Dr Jitendra Singh will visit Jammu city.

BJP sources said the Ministers will hold durbars across the region at Panchayat and block levels.

“It’s a good occasion to meet with the ministers and apprise them of the problems faced by the people,” Raina said.

–IANS

zi/in/ksk/