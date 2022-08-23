INDIA

Union Minister’s remark leads to controversy

Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s remark on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has triggered a major controversy.

Addressing his supporters in his constituency Lakhimpur Kheri, Mishra called Tikait “do kaudi ka aadmi (worthless man)”.

“I know Rakesh Tikait very well…do kaudi ka aadmi hai. He contested elections twice and, on both occasions, lost his deposit. I do not pay attention if such a person says anything. I will never do anything wrong in life,” the minister is heard saying in a video that is now being widely circulated on social media.

Mishra’s statement was in response to Tikait’s 72-hour-long protest at Lakhimpur Kheri demanding his removal from the Modi cabinet.

Rakesh Tikait, reacting to the minister’s statement, said that “Mishra is angry because his son is in jail. He (Ajay Mishra) should do yoga as he has lost his mental balance. His statement is as per his personality.”

Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra is the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that erupted in October last year when farmers were protesting against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to the district.

Four farmers were mowed down by a vehicle after which two BJP workers and a BJP leader’s driver were lynched by a mob. A journalist too died in the violence.

Ajay Mishra is the MP from the Kheri Lok Sabha seat.

