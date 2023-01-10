Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai reviewed the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness, and ongoing construction work of the border fence along the 400-km-long India-Myanmar border in Manipur, officials said on Tuesday.

Assam Rifles officials said that the Union Minister visited its field formations and forward company operating bases along the India-Myanmar border at Moreh and permanent vehicle check post at Khudengthabi in Tengnoupal district on Monday and Tuesday.

During the visit, Rai was briefed in detail by the various commanders on ground about the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness.

The Minister expressed his satisfaction on the security measures and operational preparedness of the Assam Rifles. He said that the Assam Rifles during its glorious history has contributed significantly to the maintenance of peace and harmony in the insurgency affected areas of the northeast and has performed exemplary work in preventing cross border smuggling and drug trafficking.

Interacting with the Assam Rifles troopers deployed along the border, he appreciated their untiring efforts in difficult and inhospitable conditions and commended them for carrying out people-friendly operations. The Minister also said that all ranks of Assam Rifles have to face many difficulties for the security of the country, therefore their welfare is paramount for the government.

Rai also complimented various Civic Action Programmes including medical camps, national integration tours, women empowerment and other activities run by Assam Rifles for local citizens which provide a foundation for the social upliftment of the northeast region.

