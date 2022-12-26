BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Unions in four PSU general insurers, GIC Re to strike work on Jan 4

With the unions in the government-owned general insurance companies and the General Insurance Corporation of India Ltd (GIC Re) calling a strike on January 4, a conciliation meeting has been called by the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) for January 2, said a top union official.

The strike notice was given by Girish Khurana, National Convenor, Joint Forum of Trade Unions and Association (JFTU), in protest against the unilateral implementation of the EY recommendations on rejigging the five reinsurers.

The Chief Labour Commissioner has called the Chairman-cum-Managing Directors of the five companies, Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Services, and Khurana for the conciliation meeting.

The unions have been demanding the copy of the EY report for a long time. The management had given them a copy of the power point presentation made to them about the EY report.

“Bullet points contained in PPT (powerpoint presentation) reveal no details and we are unable to submit our view-points and suggestions in the matter,” Khurana said in a letter to Suchita Gupta, Chairperson GIPSA and Chairman-cum-Managing Director, National Insurance earlier.

20221226-162603

