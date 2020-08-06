Unions pressure TDSB to revisit school restart plan

Unions representing teachers and staff are putting pressure on the Toronto District School Board to revisit its “restart plan” for public schools this fall.

In an open letter dated Wednesday to TDSB trustees and education director Carlene Jackson, five bargaining units that represent members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), Toronto Education Workers and Elementary Teachers of Toronto (ETT) implore the board “to take full responsibility for a safe school reopening in September.”

“If ever there was a time to stand up to this government that puts its own bottom line ahead of everything else, it is now, when the very health and safety of the students and staff in your charge are at risk,” the letter reads.

Premier Doug Ford has said he is following the advice of medical experts, but unions, teachers, parents and the official opposition say he is ignoring that advice and the plan will fail to keep students, staff and teachers safe.

The TDSB has not yet responded to a request for comment. All of the province’s 72 publicly funded school boards are expected to hand over to the ministry their individual plans for safely reopening in the fall.

In the letter, the bargaining units say they want the following:

Reduced class size for all grades to cohorts of 15

Mandatory masks for all staff and students

Safe, professional working spaces for all teachers and education workers

Teaching and learning schedules that prioritize face-to-face learning with online learning as supplementary modes as needed

Proper personal protective equipment for all

Funding that ensures that appropriate staffing, and additional health and safety modifications that are required to keep students and staff safe at work, are available

According to the unions, Ford has abdicated political responsibility for the reopening of schools in a healthy and safe manner and has failed to consider recommendations made by Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children in its recent school reopening report.

Under the provincial reopening plan, there will be no reduction in class sizes for students in kindergarten through to Grade 8. Students will spend the day in a single cohort to limit contact with other children.

Most Ontario high schoolers will also be in class full-time, though students at two dozen boards across the province will take half their courses online in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In Toronto, under the TDSB plan, high school students will be in class for part of the school day on alternating days. For the remainder of each school day, students will be in online classes or doing work independently at home.

Masks will be mandatory for all entering school premises.