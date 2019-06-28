Uniphore software firm raises $38 million in third round

Bengaluru, July 2 (IANS) Global conversational AI-based software firm Uniphore Software Systems Ltd raised $38 million (Rs 262 crore) from 10 diverse investors in the third round or C series funding, business intelligence platform Paper.vc said on Tuesday.

“Uniphore software firm has raised $38 million from 10 overseas and Indian institutional and retail investors in its third-round funding by allotting preferential shares of Rs 100 face value,” Chennai-based Paper.vc told IANS in an e-mail.

As a start-up over a decade ago, the Chennai-based firm had earlier cumulatively raised $13.9 million (Rs 96 crore) in the first two or A and B series of funding from the likes of former Cisco chairman John Chambers, Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan and Indian Angel Network.

The AI platform, however, did not disclose the timeline when it raised the two rounds of funding and at what value (premium).

The third round was led by March Capital Partners and early investor Chiratae Ventures.

Other investors are Mauritius-based Winterfield Ventures International, the US-based The CXO Fund and India-based Patni Wealth Advisors.

“Three investors were allotted a total of 10,372 shares of Rs 100 face value for around Rs 119 crore at a premium of Rs 15-lakh per share,” said the statement here.

The speech-or voice-recognition solutions firm, based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), delivers transformational customer service by providing an integrated suite of SaaS (software as a service) products for conversational analytics, assistant and security.

The other investors are Mauritius-based IDG Ventures India Fund II LLC, London-based National Grid partners Ltd, India-based ITCL (India Ltd), Singapore-based Sistema Asia Fund Pte, SACAP India and the US-based Intuitive Growth Ventures Fund LLP.

“A total of 12,356 shares were allotted to the investors for Rs 142 crore at a premium of Rs 15 lakh for each share of Rs 100 face value,” added the statement.

The company works with some of the largest brands and customer-centric organisations across industries.

–IANS

