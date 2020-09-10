Unique all-in-one kiosk to prevent Covid-19

Hyderabad, Sep 11 (IANS) Hyderabad-based Brihaspathi Technologies has developed a unique kiosk-based solution to prevent coronavirus, and it is being used at the Telangana Assembly at its ongoing session.

COVIPRO is an all-in-one kiosk providing face recognition, realtime temperature recording, automatic hand sanitiser and UV disinfection of various articles.

The company has installed 18 COVIPRO devices at the Telangana Assembly for use by the legislators during the ongoing session.

Health Minister E. Rajender, Industry Minister K. T. Rama Rao and other ministers and legislators were seen using the kiosk. They were all praise for the unique features of the device.

COVIPRO has designed and developed the in Hyderabad as part of Make in India project. The firm’s unit at Cherlapally can produce 400 kiosks per day.

COVIPRO has a micro SD slot for storage and one can even install their operating system too. It uses regular 230 volt AC power. The LED monitor will help display important information or even advertisements. COVIPRO can be used as an information kiosk in the post-corona scenario.

“Corona has brought so many changes in our daily lives. Going to a public place has become a major challenge. Places like metro stations, bus stations, railway stations, offices, etc. needs to be monitored and disinfect every person, along with the articles carried. It’s a herculean challenge as one needs to install so many machines for each function. COVIPRO is the answer for all these problems,” said Rajashekar Papolu, Managing Director, Brihaspathi Technologies.

The company has priced COVIPRO at Rs 45,000 and will be making it available across India in 30 days. It has a target of selling 10,000 devices in the next 100 days.

–IANS

ms/vd