INDIA

Unique hanging bridges in north Bengal jungles to avoid animal-vehicle collision

NewsWire
0
0

The West Bengal Forest Department has developed unique handmade hanging bridges in certain jungle locations in north Bengal exclusively for light-weight animals to move from one forest zone to the other.

This unique initiative has been adopted to avoid animals from colliding against vehicles moving on the roads through different forest zones in the area.

A top Forest Department official said that many of these roads are also used by different lightweight animals like monkeys and squirrels among the others, for moving from one forest zone to the other.

“Hence, as a pilot project, we started operating five such handmade hanging bridges in five different locations in the Buxa-Rajabhatkhawa-Jayanti belt, where the bridges will be hanging just on the roadways piercing through the forest zones. Constructions of such lightweight hanging bridges exclusively for lightweight animals come at a very cheap rate, since they can be built out of spare wood and ropes only. The experiment worked out and the incidents of animal-vehicle collision in the zones where such bridges exist have come down significantly,” the official said.

According to Rajabhatkhawa forest range officer, A. Maji, construction of each such lightweight hanging bridge comes at a cost of around Rs 1,000. It is learnt that the state Forest Department is considering constructions of similar bridges in the other forest zones in the state to avoid similar animal-vehicle collisions there.

The setting up of such lightweight hanging bridges is quite easy with the two ends of the bridges just needed to be tied up firmly with firm trees at two ends of the passing roads.

20221213-223405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Where to Tinder Passport to next? Let the stars decide!

    Loan shark among three held for abducting businessman in Chennai

    Anubrata Mondal elated with Mamata’s continued support for him

    87% Pakistanis believe country headed in wrong direction