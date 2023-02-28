Fifty-one differently-abled and impoverished couples tied the knot at a mass wedding ceremony organised in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district, according to the event’s organisers.

The couples took a pledge to “save water” by participating in the mass wedding.

Organised by Narayan Seva Sansthan — an organisation that works for the differently-abled and underprivileged people — it was a two-day free 39th mass marriage ceremony.

The event was held at Seva Mahatirtha, Badi on February 27.

Narayan Seva Sansthan president Prashant Agarwal said that on the first day, haldi mehendi and sangeet ceremonies along with felicitation ceremony of Kanyadani gentlemen were organised.

The next morning, dressed-up grooms performed the traditional Toran ceremony.

In the grand pandal made for marriage, on 51 altars, the main Acharya made 51 couples take seven rounds and promises amidst Vedic hymns.

Sansthan’s founder Padmashree Kailash ‘Manav’ while blessing the supporters and newlyweds in the ritual of Kanyadaan said that whatever we get by the grace of God, it should make the life of the suffering and deprived sections of society meaningful.

Welcoming the guests, brides and groom, Sansthan president said that in the last 21 years, the Sansthan has helped 2,201 impoverished and differently-abled couples in setting up a household.

The couples who are tying the knot hail from Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

After the varmala ceremony, the brides and the grooms reached the grand wedding hall on wheelchairs and some with the help of crutches and callipers.

Among the couples, some had undergone free operation in Narayan Seva Sansthan and received training in sewing, mobile, computer in Narayan Self-reliant Center of the Sansthan.

This time, according to the motto of mass marriage ‘Jal Hi Jeevan’, the newlyweds were also given a pledge to ‘save water’ after taking seven vows.

All the new couples received gifts from the Sansthan and guests. The Sansthan provided each couple with all the necessary items for a new household.

Sadhaks of the Sansthan assumed the roles of brides’ relatives and carried their ‘dolis’.

20230228-140402