Goa Forward Party (GFP) MLA Vijai Sardesai on Monday said that the state is witnessing a unique situation where Opposition MLAs have to fight to seek permission to raise issues faced by the people.

Sardesai was speaking to reporters after a Business Advisory Committee meeting held on Monday, ahead of a four-day Budget session which will begin from March 27.

“There are 83 per cent ruling benches, while 17 per cent are in the Opposition. Opposition is the voice of the people. We raise the issues of people, there is no guarantee that the ruling party will raise it,” the GFP MLA said, adding that ruling MLAs should coordinate with the state government and seek answers pertaining to various issues of the state.

“It is a unique situation in Goa, where we 17 per cent (Opposition MLAs) have to fight to get permission to raise the voice and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant despite having 83 per cent (ruling MLAs) with him, doesn’t want to take a session (for longer duration). He doesn’t want to face people. This is evident because, Assembly sessions are curtailed every time on some pretext,” Sardesai said.

“Earlier, the Assembly Speaker had addressed a press conference stating he will conduct a session for four weeks. Means for 28 working days, but this has not happened,” he added.

He said: “Limitation is imposed on asking un-starred question, where we can’t ask more than 15 questions, which earlier were 25.”

“If 25 questions were allowed then we would have got more information and the people would also have got information on various issues through the media,” he added.

“Even, only five sub-questions for starred questions are allowed. Earlier it was eight and 10. Government doesn’t want a session,” Sardesai said.

He added that questions of Opposition MLAs are not mentioned on the first day of the Budget session.

“Is there a democracy?,” he asked.

