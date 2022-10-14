INDIA

Unique walk in Chandigarh to support eye donation

NewsWire
0
0

The Chandigarh-based Dialogue Highway Trust, conducted the sixth Blind Walk, here on Friday to give an experience of feeling blind to sighted people by taking them on a short blindfolded walk.

The walk was led by the visually impaired and 500 sighted persons participated. The motive was to encourage people to their donate eyes.

The event was organised to observe World Sight Day which falls in October every year.

Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, was the chief guest. She appreciated the initiative of Devinder Sharma, Managing Trustee of Dialogue Highway, and his team for sensitising people to blindness.

Actor-cum-director Harbhajan Mann was also present and motivated people present there to support Dialogue Highway for the noble cause.

Comedian Gurpreet Singh (Ghuggi) also appreciated the initiative and entertained the participants in his own style. Actress Sonia Mann expressed her gratitude to the team for their efforts for such a noble cause and appealed to the public to donate their eyes.

20221014-193602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    We’ve capabilities to install passenger EV charging infra in India: Siemens

    18 mobile phones recovered from high security jail in J&K

    ‘FASTER’, for early release of prisoners; CJI launches software

    Last minute efforts, BJP workers trying to bring out voters to...