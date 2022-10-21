ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Unit of Naga Chaitanya-starrer ‘NC22’ completes key schedule in Mysuru

NewsWire
0
0

The unit of director Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming film, tentatively being referred to as ‘NC 22’ and featuring Telugu star Akkineni Naga Chaitanya in the lead, has just completed an important shooting schedule of the film.

Sources say that during this schedule, key scenes involving Naga Chaitanya were shot. The team completed this schedule in the picturesque locations of Mysuru.

Naga Chaitanya will be seen in a completely different avatar in the movie, believed to be the most expensive film in the career of Akkineni.

Actress Krithi Shetty plays the female lead in this film which has already triggered a huge amount of interest in fans and film buffs for a number of reasons including the fact that this will be Chaitanya’s first Telugu-Tamil bilingual flick.

The film is also being watched by critics with keen interest as it is director Venkat Prabhu’s first Telugu directorial.

Apart from Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty, the film will also feature well known Telugu comedian Vennela Kishore and Venkat Prabhu’s brother and Tamil comedian Premgi Amaren.

The film is to have stunts by Hollywood stuntman Yannick Ben, known for his phenomenal work in Hollywood films such as ‘Transporter 3’, ‘Dunkirk’, ‘Inception’ and ‘City Hunter’.

Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and his younger son Yuvan Shankar Raja are to compose the music for the film.

Cinematography for the film will be by SR Kathir and editing will be by Venkat Raajen.

Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the film for the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Pavan Kumar will be presenting this ambitious project. Abburi Ravi is penning the dialogues and SR Kathir is handling the cinematography.

20221021-141605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aditi Rao Hydari: With every film, I feel like a newcomer

    Dapper dude Rana Daggubati shares simple tips for men on National...

    Anurag Basu remembers late Sunil Dutt on ‘Super Dancer 4’

    Vijay Salgaonkar’s case reopens: Tabu, Akshaye strongly go after Ajay in...