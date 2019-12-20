Unite against BJP’s divisive moves: Amarinder on CAA

Ludhiana, Dec 30 (IANS) Lashing out at the BJP for trying to change the Constitution’s Preamble, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday called upon all Indians to unite against the BJP’s divisive and dangerous attempts to destroy the nation’s secular fabric with the draconian Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

His government will not allow the implementation of the CAA in the state and the Congress will continue to fight it tooth and nail, said Amarinder Singh while addressing the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) leaders and workers at a protest march and dharna here.

He was joined by senior party leaders including the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge of Punjab, Asha Kumari, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, besides Preneet Kaur and Manpreet Singh Badal.

The BJP could not get away with its nefarious designs, the Chief Minister warned, pointing out that protests against the draconian Act were currently going on in 16 states, including Punjab.

Reading out the Preamble, he said it was the very basis of India’s foundation, which nobody could disturb. While articles of the Constitution are amended from time to time, not just in India but across the world, no one can tolerate tinkering with its basic structure, he added, pointing out that even the United Nations had termed the CAA discriminatory.

Referring to the manhandling of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh, Amarinder Singh said the police could not have indulged in such behaviour without Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s knowledge.

“Aren’t you ashamed of such actions,” he asked Yogi Adityanath, warning that the Congress would not forget this incident and the tables would turn one day.

Pointing out that Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) students had also passed a resolution against the CAA, the Chief Minister observed that while the entire world was expressing concern over the ramifications of the legislation, “those sitting in Delhi continue to be adamant, refusing to pay heed to the voice of the nation”.

The protest march, held in the state’s economic heartland, would help send the anti-CAA message across India, asserted the Chief Minister.

In an informal chat with mediapersons later, he reiterated that his government would continue to oppose the Centre’s attempt to destroy India’s secular character and change the Preamble of the Constitution.

