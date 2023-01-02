World No. 9 Taylor Fritz fired Team United States into a 1-0 lead against Team Germany at the United Cup when he moved past World No. 12 Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4, here.

In a dominant display on Ken Rosewall Arena, Fritz produced a strong serving performance, winning 96 per cent (26/27) of points behind his first delivery. He outmanoeuvred Zverev with his accurate ballstriking, pulling the two-time Nitto ATP Finals champion around the court throughout the 64-minute clash.

The 25-year-old raced out of the blocks, winning the first five games as he stepped inside the baseline to ruthlessly finish points. He then kept up his intensity in the second set to defeat Zverev, who was competing for just the second time since June when he tore three ligaments in his right ankle during his Roland Garros semi-final clash against Rafael Nadal.

With his victory, the 2022 Indian Wells champion Fritz has improved to 3-4 in his ATP Head2Head series against Zverev. Fritz also holds a 2-0 record on the new season, after defeating Jiri Lehecka in his opening match.

Madison Keys will look to double her nation’s lead when she plays Jule Niemeier in the second match of the Group C tie. The United States is looking to earn its second win at the mixed-teams event and advance to the City Final, having downed Team Czech Republic 4-1. Germany lost its opening tie against Czech Republic 2-3.

If USA defeats Germany or loses 2-3 to Germany, USA will qualify for the City Final.

