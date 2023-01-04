SPORTSTENNISWORLD

United Cup: Musetti gives Italy lead against Poland in City Final

NewsWire
0
0

Lorenzo Musetti gave Italy a perfect start in the United Cup City Final, here on Wednesday when he cruised past Poland’s Daniel Michalski.

The two-time ATP Tour titlist and Next Gen ATP Finals alumnus was in full control on Pat Rafter Arena, showing his class in a 6-1, 6-1 win against the World No. 260. The Italian lost just three service points in his 58-minute victory.

“Of course the serve worked really well. But I mean every shot (I) had a great feeling with the ball since the first hit on the court. I think I played for sure the best match of the year,” Musetti said.

Poland will look to quickly strike back when WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek takes the court against World No. 27 Martina Trevisan, a lefty who made last year’s Roland Garros semi-finals.

That clash will be followed by the No. 1 men’s singles match between 2021 ATP Finals competitors Hubert Hurkacz and Matteo Berrettini, which kicks off the night session.

Musetti oozed with confidence from the first ball against Michalski, waving his racquet like a wand on the court. Michalski struggled to find his rhythm early, which allowed the World No. 23 to play from the lead, which he never relinquished.

“Today I was moving really, really fast with the feet and I think that’s a key part for my game. Today I was on fire from that side, so I could manage the match in a positive way,” Musetti said.

The Italian is now 3-0 at the inaugural United Cup. Musetti also earned straight-set victories against Brazilian Felipe Meligeni Alves and Norwegian Viktor Durasovic.

20230104-095803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hurkacz wins a thriller against Kyrgios; to clash with No.1 Medvedev...

    Bengaluru FC keen to regain pride of place as they begin...

    Former Australia wicketkeeper Peter Nevill retires from all forms of cricket

    FIH Women’s World Cup: Competing against strong teams will help us,...